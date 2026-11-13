Waldorf’s food scene is busy, from grocery delis to senior living dining rooms. If you like fast-paced work and helping people enjoy good meals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Morningside House of St. Charles (Morningside Elite Management)

Morningside House of St. Charles (Morningside Elite Management) Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals and help with light kitchen and cleaning tasks in an assisted living and memory care community. This is a good fit if you want steady weekend hours, competitive pay, referral bonuses, and chances to grow in senior living.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.90 – $26.70/hour (based on experience and qualifications)

Help lead one of the busiest teams in the store, handling ordering, inventory, and customer service in the deli. Comes with career growth opportunities, store discount, flexible schedules, benefits, and the option to get paid daily through DailyPay.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.