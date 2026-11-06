📣 Waldorf, MD Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles

Waldorf’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned pros and people ready to level up. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your income and your network.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Waldorf, MD (local travel in DC/MD/VA )

(local travel in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Business-to-business role selling commercial roofing service, repairs, and maintenance contracts. You’ll inherit an existing book of business, get a company vehicle, gas card, phone, laptop, 401(k) match, and paid time off, and work directly with property managers and facility owners while growing service revenue.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time, 100% commission, independent contractor

Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+; uncapped commission

Outside sales role helping local businesses advertise in a community magazine plus digital marketing. You set your own schedule, work your own territory, and can scale your income with high commissions and performance incentives, backed by structured training and daily coaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.