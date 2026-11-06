undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Waldorf, MD Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles
Waldorf’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned pros and people ready to level up. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your income and your network.
Commercial Roofing Service Sales Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Waldorf, MD (local travel in DC/MD/VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Business-to-business role selling commercial roofing service, repairs, and maintenance contracts. You’ll inherit an existing book of business, get a company vehicle, gas card, phone, laptop, 401(k) match, and paid time off, and work directly with property managers and facility owners while growing service revenue.
Media Sales Representative (Associate Publisher)
- Employer: Best Version Media
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission, independent contractor
- Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+; uncapped commission
Outside sales role helping local businesses advertise in a community magazine plus digital marketing. You set your own schedule, work your own territory, and can scale your income with high commissions and performance incentives, backed by structured training and daily coaching.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.