💻 Waldorf MD IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open

Waldorf’s IT scene is tied closely to DC’s federal market, so a lot of roles here connect to secure, government-focused work with solid pay and growth.

Below are several Information Technology openings in and around Waldorf, MD you can scan fast.

Employer: Techy, LLC

Techy, LLC Location: Waldorf, MD (in person; DC/MD/VA client sites)

(in person; DC/MD/VA client sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$38/hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on Tier 1–2 support for Windows, Microsoft 365, VPN, and devices in federal, security-conscious environments. Good fit if you have 2+ years of IT support and want experience with federal clients and potential clearance work.

Employer: Techy, LLC

Techy, LLC Location: Waldorf, MD (in person; DC metro)

(in person; DC metro) Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$120,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Senior role owning Windows Server, AD, DNS/DHCP, virtualization, storage, and network gear (switches, firewalls, VPNs). Great if you have 5+ years in infrastructure and want deep work in enterprise and federal environments.

Employer: Techy, LLC

Techy, LLC Location: Waldorf, MD (in person; DC metro)

(in person; DC metro) Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$125,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Focused on Microsoft 365, Azure, Entra ID, Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune. Strong match if you like cloud admin, automation with PowerShell, and working with Zero Trust and NIST-style security controls.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level endpoint management role where you own Intune, Autopilot, patching, and vulnerability remediation. Good for someone who enjoys automation, complex troubleshooting, and mentoring other techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many IT teams in our area hire for potential and grow people into the next level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.