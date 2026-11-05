🏥 Waldorf, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple SLP & Caregiver Roles

Waldorf’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for speech language pathologists and in‑home caregivers. If you like one‑on‑one care or short travel contracts, this list is worth a look.

Employer: HealthCare Support

HealthCare Support Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts, 13 weeks )

Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts, ) Pay: $2,195 per week

This role offers one of the higher weekly pay packages in town plus travel perks like license and certification reimbursement. Good pick if you want strong recruiter support and benefits while you explore a new area.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One)

Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One) Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, 14 weeks )

Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, ) Pay: $2,191 per week

Nurse‑owned agency with a focus on clinician support and a slightly longer 14‑week contract. Great if you want a stable assignment with a team that walks you through onboarding and payroll.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, 13 weeks )

Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, ) Pay: $2,187 per week

Comes with 401(k) match up to 5%, day‑one medical, and weekly pay. Nice fit if you want a hands‑on recruiter plus extras like CEU and license reimbursement.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, 13 weeks )

Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, ) Pay: $1,959 per week

Detailed SLP role with clear expectations and day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Good for travelers who like strong clinical support and structure.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, 13 weeks )

Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, ) Pay: $1,647 per week

Lower weekly rate but backed by a long‑standing, family‑owned agency with day‑one benefits and weekly pay. Worth a look if you value a smaller, relationship‑focused recruiter team.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

Location: Waldorf, MD (in‑home / senior living settings)

(in‑home / senior living settings) Type: Local contract, full-time ( 42.5 hrs/week , 8:00 am–4:30 pm, about 14 weeks )

Local contract, full-time ( , 8:00 am–4:30 pm, about ) Pay: $47 per hour (minimum 35 hrs guaranteed)

Outpatient‑style SLP work done in patients’ homes or senior communities, focused on older adults. Great if you’re local, like flexible in‑home care, and want steady hours without full travel.

Employer: Visiting Angels of Southern Maryland

Location: Waldorf, MD (serving Charles, Calvert & St. Mary’s Counties)

(serving Charles, Calvert & St. Mary’s Counties) Type: Full-time (flexible days/evenings/weekends)

Full-time (flexible days/evenings/weekends) Pay: $15 per hour

One‑on‑one home care with seniors, helping with meals, light housekeeping, errands, and personal care. A solid fit if you have a car, CPR, a few years of experience or a CNA, and want meaningful, steady local work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have similar openings nearby and can often tweak schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.