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Waldorf
🏥 Waldorf, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple SLP & Caregiver Roles
6 days ago
Waldorf’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for speech language pathologists and in‑home caregivers. If you like one‑on‑one care or short travel contracts, this list is worth a look.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,195/week
- Employer: HealthCare Support
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts, 13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,195 per week
This role offers one of the higher weekly pay packages in town plus travel perks like license and certification reimbursement. Good pick if you want strong recruiter support and benefits while you explore a new area.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,191/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One)
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, 14 weeks)
- Pay: $2,191 per week
Nurse‑owned agency with a focus on clinician support and a slightly longer 14‑week contract. Great if you want a stable assignment with a team that walks you through onboarding and payroll.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,187/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, 13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,187 per week
Comes with 401(k) match up to 5%, day‑one medical, and weekly pay. Nice fit if you want a hands‑on recruiter plus extras like CEU and license reimbursement.
Travel Speech-Language Pathologist – $1,959/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, 13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,959 per week
Detailed SLP role with clear expectations and day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Good for travelers who like strong clinical support and structure.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $1,647/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days, 13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,647 per week
Lower weekly rate but backed by a long‑standing, family‑owned agency with day‑one benefits and weekly pay. Worth a look if you value a smaller, relationship‑focused recruiter team.
Local Contract Speech Language Pathologist – $47/hour
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Waldorf, MD (in‑home / senior living settings)
- Type: Local contract, full-time (42.5 hrs/week, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, about 14 weeks)
- Pay: $47 per hour (minimum 35 hrs guaranteed)
Outpatient‑style SLP work done in patients’ homes or senior communities, focused on older adults. Great if you’re local, like flexible in‑home care, and want steady hours without full travel.
Home Caregiver – $15/hour
- Employer: Visiting Angels of Southern Maryland
- Location: Waldorf, MD (serving Charles, Calvert & St. Mary’s Counties)
- Type: Full-time (flexible days/evenings/weekends)
- Pay: $15 per hour
One‑on‑one home care with seniors, helping with meals, light housekeeping, errands, and personal care. A solid fit if you have a car, CPR, a few years of experience or a CNA, and want meaningful, steady local work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have similar openings nearby and can often tweak schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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