🚧 Waldorf, MD Construction & Trades – Multiple Solid Openings

Waldorf’s trades scene is busy right now, with good options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Waldorf, MD.

Employer: Myers Auto Service

Myers Auto Service Location: Waldorf, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$60/hour

Benefits: 401(k), retirement plan, health, dental, paid time off, professional development

Senior-level tech role for a Class A or B Automotive Mechanic with 10+ years of experience. You’ll handle diagnostics, powertrain, electrical, and drivability work on domestic and foreign vehicles in a quality-focused shop.

Employer: Kolb Electric

Kolb Electric Location: Waldorf, MD / DC Metro service area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour (based on experience & license)

(based on experience & license) Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus

Benefits: Take-home company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, licensing support

Great fit for an experienced service or project electrician (about 8+ years). You’ll work on residential and commercial jobs, troubleshoot, read prints and schematics, and have clear paths into estimating, supervision, or management.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Location: Waldorf, MD (office/field mix)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee new residential home builds in a fast-paced homebuilding environment. You’ll manage schedules, quality, budgets, and trade partners; 2+ years of construction experience and a valid driver’s license are required, with residential homebuilding and a construction management degree preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.