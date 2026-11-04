🏥 Waldorf MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Waldorf’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re clinical, tech-focused, or love patient care. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Fairway Village Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (Fairway Village Dental Care) Location: Waldorf, MD (4576 Fairway Village Pl Ste 101)

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Full-time & Part-time options Pay: $55–$68/hour

Modern office, flexible schedule (Tues–Fri), and daily + quarterly bonuses. Full-time (30+ hrs) gets UnitedHealthcare PPO, paid holidays, 401(k), dental, vision, CE coverage, and strong hygiene mentorship.

Employer: Dental Care Alliance (Dental One Associates)

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24–$26/hour

Chairside role in a team-based, modern office with advanced tech. Offers medical, dental, vision, life and disability, 401(k), and support for continuing education; prior assisting experience and X-ray certification required.

Employer: MedStar Health – MedStar Vascular Institute

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Part-time, weekdays

Part-time, weekdays Pay range: $38.68 – $64.71/hour

Part-time vascular sonography role with one of the largest health systems in the Baltimore–Washington region. You’ll perform diagnostic vascular studies, support quality assurance, and work in a highly regulated, accredited lab environment.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.