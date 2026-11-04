📣 Waldorf, MD Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Waldorf has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from B2B field work to customer-facing auto sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Waldorf, MD (local travel in DC/MD/VA )

(local travel in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Business-to-business role selling commercial roofing service contracts, repairs, and maintenance programs. You’ll inherit an existing book of business, get a company vehicle, gas card, phone, laptop, 401(k) match, and paid time off, and focus on growing accounts through inspections, proposals, and consultative selling.

Note: This is the same role as the other CyberCoders posting; links may show different job IDs but describe one position.

Employer: Ourisman Automotive Group

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line auto sales role helping guests choose vehicles, do test drives, and complete paperwork. Good fit if you’re people-focused, like a fast pace, and want to learn sales even without prior experience.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail, and many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.