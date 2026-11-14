Walbridge has some solid accounting and payroll roles right now, especially if you like steady work with local employers.

Below are several accounting & finance jobs you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: GEM Incorporated / GEM Service

GEM Incorporated / Location: 6842 Commodore Dr., Walbridge, OH 43465

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Category: Accounting | Industry: Construction

Accounting | Construction Education: High school diploma required

Support the accounting team at a well-known local construction group. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with numbers, and want a steady full-time role with room to learn.

Employer: GEM Incorporated / Rudolph Libbe Group

Location: 6494 Latcha Road, Walbridge, OH 43465

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Category: Payroll | Industry: Construction

Payroll | Construction Education: High school diploma required

Experience: Minimum 3 years payroll or related

Handle payroll for a large construction group in Walbridge. This is a good step if you already have payroll experience and want stable hours with a single, established employer.

Employer: Phoenix Services LLC (transportation business)

(transportation business) Location: Walbridge, OH (in-person)

Type: Part-time (Tues–Thurs 7:30am–4pm, rotating Mon/Fri)

(Tues–Thurs 7:30am–4pm, rotating Mon/Fri) Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO Experience: 1–2 years in payroll/accounting/office; ADP & Paycom helpful

Start in payroll and grow into more of an Accountant role over time. Great for someone early in their accounting career who wants hands-on experience in a busy trucking operation.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.