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💰 Walbridge, OH Accounting Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Walbridge has some solid accounting and payroll roles right now, especially if you like steady work with local employers.
Below are several accounting & finance jobs you can scan fast and click through if they fit.
Accounting Support Associate
- Employer: GEM Incorporated / GEM Service
- Location: 6842 Commodore Dr., Walbridge, OH 43465
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Category: Accounting | Industry: Construction
- Education: High school diploma required
Support the accounting team at a well-known local construction group. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with numbers, and want a steady full-time role with room to learn.
Payroll Administrator
- Employer: GEM Incorporated / Rudolph Libbe Group
- Location: 6494 Latcha Road, Walbridge, OH 43465
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Category: Payroll | Industry: Construction
- Education: High school diploma required
- Experience: Minimum 3 years payroll or related
Handle payroll for a large construction group in Walbridge. This is a good step if you already have payroll experience and want stable hours with a single, established employer.
Payroll Administrator (Entry-Level to Accountant Track)
- Employer: Phoenix Services LLC (transportation business)
- Location: Walbridge, OH (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (Tues–Thurs 7:30am–4pm, rotating Mon/Fri)
- Pay: $20–$22 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO
- Experience: 1–2 years in payroll/accounting/office; ADP & Paycom helpful
Start in payroll and grow into more of an Accountant role over time. Great for someone early in their accounting career who wants hands-on experience in a busy trucking operation.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.