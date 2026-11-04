🚌 Wakonda SD Trucking: Multiple Semi‑Local Driver Jobs $96K+

Wakonda has solid trucking options right now, especially if you want good pay without being gone for weeks. Here’s a standout semi‑local driving role that keeps you earning and still home often.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Wakonda, SD (semi‑local routes)

(semi‑local routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Average annual earnings: $96,500 (activity‑based pay)

Semi‑local Class A job hauling for a single dedicated customer, so routes are consistent and you get frequent home time. Pay includes $0.59 CPM, detention pay, holiday pay, stop pay, and paid online orientation. Benefits start fast: PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days, plus mental health and family planning support. Requires Class A license and at least 3 months trucking experience.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or pre‑qualify while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.