Wakefield’s grocery scene is hiring and looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like staying busy and helping neighbors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Wakefield Market)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Wakefield Market) Location: Wakefield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle checkout, greet customers, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Good fit if you’re friendly, like talking with people, and can stay accurate while it’s busy.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Wakefield Market)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Wakefield Market) Location: Wakefield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department, stocking, rotating, and keeping products fresh and well displayed. Great if you don’t mind cooler temps, like staying organized, and enjoy helping customers pick the right cuts.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Wakefield’s Great Valu Market)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Wakefield’s Great Valu Market) Location: Wakefield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between bagging groceries and stocking shelves. Ideal if you like moving around, keeping things tidy, and making sure shoppers find what they need.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.