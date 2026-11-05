🔧 Wakefield, NE Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wakefield’s food production plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, tools, and staying active, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Wakefield, NE

Type: Full-time (4 days on / 4 days off, includes some weekends/holidays)

(4 days on / 4 days off, includes some weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle preventive and corrective maintenance on farm and plant equipment, help with troubleshooting, installs, and startups, and use a CMMS to track work. Good fit if you have some industrial or technical experience, can read mechanical/electrical drawings, and want steady, year-round work in a major local employer.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Wakefield, NE

Type: Full-time (weekends/holidays/overtime as needed)

(weekends/holidays/overtime as needed) Salary: Not listed

This role keeps production areas and equipment clean and food-safe with daily, weekly, and monthly sanitation tasks. No experience is required, so it’s a solid entry-level job if you can handle physical work, cold/wet environments, and want to get into manufacturing.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Wakefield, NE (multiple farm sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll repair and maintain poultry house and production equipment—fans, belts, conveyors, manure systems—and travel between locations. Great for someone with mechanical and welding skills, a driver’s license (CDL mentioned in title), and who doesn’t mind working outdoors and at heights.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.