🏭 Wakefield, NE Manufacturing: Multiple Dryer Packager Roles

Manufacturing is steady in Wakefield, NE, and food production is a big part of it. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Wakefield, NE (large production facility)

(large production facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll package dried egg products, check weights and labels, and keep the dryer area clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can troubleshoot basic mechanical issues, and are open to weekends, holidays, and overtime.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Wakefield, NE

Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on work with packaging and sanitation, but on second shift, which may work well if you prefer later hours. You’ll follow safety and food quality rules, do hourly checks, and may use a forklift (company certification available).

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Wakefield, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another opening for the same core role: running dryers, checking moisture and metal detectors, and keeping detailed production records. Good if you like routine, can handle a fast-paced, physical job, and want steady hours with a major food producer.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are multiple shifts and openings behind a single posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.