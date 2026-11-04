Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Wakefield

🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Wakefield, Nebraska

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwybF_1GkY3Qso00

Wakefield’s food production plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Vatroom Operator – 1st Shift

  • Employer: Michael Foods
  • Location: Wakefield, NE
  • Type: Full-time, 1st shift
  • Salary: Not listed

Mix ingredients, run pasteurizing equipment, and keep egg products moving safely through the plant. This role is active, team-based, and includes forklift/pallet jack work plus plenty of chances to learn production skills.

Alternate posting: Same Vatroom Operator job on Indeed

Line Electrician – 1st Shift

  • Employer: Michael Foods
  • Location: Wakefield, NE
  • Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6am–2pm)
  • Salary: Not listed

Keep production lines running by maintaining and troubleshooting electrical and instrumentation systems. Good fit if you have industrial electrician experience and want steady daytime hours in a large, modern food plant.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments