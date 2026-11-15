Wakefield’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings from public accounting to trading. If you’ve got tax or markets experience, there’s real money on the table here.

Employer: NPAworldwide

NPAworldwide Location: Wakefield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000 (annual, USD)

You’ll prepare corporate, partnership, trust, and individual tax returns, help with tax planning, bookkeeping, and handle federal and state tax notices. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in public accounting, can juggle multiple clients, and know QuickBooks, Excel, and ProSystem fx Tax.

Employer: NPAworldwide

NPAworldwide Location: Wakefield, MA

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 (annual, USD)

Lead tax engagements, review complex returns, and manage client relationships and a book of business. You’ll also train and guide staff and support consulting projects. Best for someone with 10+ years in public accounting who likes both technical work and client-facing leadership.

Employer: Vestmark

Location: Wakefield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 (annual, USD)

Hands-on trading role focused on SMA/UMA accounts, model changes, and trade order management. You’ll rebalance accounts, handle pre- and post-trade checks, and work closely with portfolio management and sponsors. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years in wealth management/SMA/UMA and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.