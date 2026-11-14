📅 Dementia Friends Training in Wakefield – Open to All Ages

Learn simple, practical ways to better support people living with dementia.

When: Monday, November 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Where: 30 Converse Street, Wakefield, MA 01880

What: An hour-long Dementia Friends information session led by Beth Greenberg, a trained volunteer Dementia Champion.

You’ll learn:

5 key messages about how dementia affects people

about how dementia affects people Helpful ways to communicate with someone who has dementia

This is part of a global movement started by the Alzheimer’s Society in the UK, and over 20,000 people in Massachusetts have already become Dementia Friends.

Who can attend: All ages are welcome.

How to join: Registration is required by November 13. Call 781-245-3312 to sign up.