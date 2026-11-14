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📢 Dementia Friends training in Wakefield on Nov. 16
📅 Dementia Friends Training in Wakefield – Open to All Ages
Learn simple, practical ways to better support people living with dementia.
When: Monday, November 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Where: 30 Converse Street, Wakefield, MA 01880
What: An hour-long Dementia Friends information session led by Beth Greenberg, a trained volunteer Dementia Champion.
You’ll learn:
- 5 key messages about how dementia affects people
- Helpful ways to communicate with someone who has dementia
This is part of a global movement started by the Alzheimer’s Society in the UK, and over 20,000 people in Massachusetts have already become Dementia Friends.
Who can attend: All ages are welcome.
How to join: Registration is required by November 13. Call 781-245-3312 to sign up.
More Info: Calendar • Dementia Friends Training - Open to all...
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