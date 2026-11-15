Wake Forest neighbors are giving away some fun seasonal decor and handy kids’ items. Here are a few free deals you can pick up around town.

Item: Christmas ornaments and decorative branches

Condition: Not stated

Location: Stonegate At St Andrews, Wake Forest, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

A set of Christmas ornaments and decorative branches ready to dress up your tree or holiday table. Great if you’re starting fresh with decorations or just want to add a little extra sparkle without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 2 Little Tikes yellow plastic chairs

Condition: Good condition – never used outside; just needs a little cleaning

Location: Heritage Manor, Wake Forest, NC

Category: Baby & kids

Two Little Tikes yellow plastic chairs, perfect for the kids’ table at Thanksgiving or everyday playtime. The poster says they’re in good shape and have never been used outside, just need a quick wipe with cleaner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Decorative fall scarecrow for porch or yard

Condition: Not stated

Location: Heritage Manor, Wake Forest, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Cute fall scarecrow decoration to brighten up your front porch for Thanksgiving. It has a wooden frame dressed in an orange and green plaid shirt, green corduroy overalls, a black felt bowtie, and a green felt hat, with cornhusks for one foot, hands, and hair. Add a few pumpkins and your porch is ready for guests.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Wake Forest tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.