🛒 Wake Forest Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wake Forest is busy and hiring, especially in stores and studios where friendly faces matter. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) , employee discount, training

Health, dental, vision, PTO, , employee discount, training Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked and tidy, and support photo and online pickup orders. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid training, and quick retail experience.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed (competitive; varies by experience/location)

Not listed (competitive; varies by experience/location) Benefits: Health insurance options, 401(k) with match , stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, 10% discount

Health insurance options, , stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, 10% discount Weekday role focused on setting up displays, fixing signage and pricing, and keeping products easy to find. Great if you like hands-on work, a steady schedule, and chances to grow with a big company.

Employer: Barre3

Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Part-time (5–20 hours/week)

Pay: $14 – $17/hour

Front desk role in a fitness studio: greet clients, sell memberships and class packs, answer calls, and keep the studio clean and welcoming. Ideal if you enjoy wellness, sales, and a high-energy, community feel.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 11460 Royall Cotton Road, Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time leadership

Full-time leadership Pay: $21 – $29/hour + possible shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) , stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U)

Medical, dental, vision, , stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U) Lead a front-end team, support members, handle returns and basic accounting tasks, and help hit membership goals. Good next step if you have retail and customer service experience and want to supervise others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.