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Wake Forest
🛒 Wake Forest Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Wake Forest is busy and hiring, especially in stores and studios where friendly faces matter. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate (Temporary) – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: $15 – $19/hour
- Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, training
- Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked and tidy, and support photo and online pickup orders. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid training, and quick retail experience.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate (Day) – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Not listed (competitive; varies by experience/location)
- Benefits: Health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, 10% discount
- Weekday role focused on setting up displays, fixing signage and pricing, and keeping products easy to find. Great if you like hands-on work, a steady schedule, and chances to grow with a big company.
Customer Service Experience Specialist – Barre3 Studio
- Employer: Barre3
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Part-time (5–20 hours/week)
- Pay: $14 – $17/hour
- Front desk role in a fitness studio: greet clients, sell memberships and class packs, answer calls, and keep the studio clean and welcoming. Ideal if you enjoy wellness, sales, and a high-energy, community feel.
Member Team Lead – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 11460 Royall Cotton Road, Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Full-time leadership
- Pay: $21 – $29/hour + possible shift premiums
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U)
- Lead a front-end team, support members, handle returns and basic accounting tasks, and help hit membership goals. Good next step if you have retail and customer service experience and want to supervise others.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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