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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wake Forest
Looking for a loyal friend to join your family in Wake Forest, NC? These wonderful dogs at Saving Grace Animals for Adoption are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and people to love.
Millar
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Color: White with black spots
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Millar is a striking young lab mix with a white coat covered in bold black spots, giving him a Dalmatian-like look. At about 39 lbs and still growing, he has an athletic build and a big love for adventure. He’s full of energy, curious, and always ready to explore the yard or make new friends.
👉 Meet Millar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benton
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Color: Tan
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Benton is a 40 lb tan retriever mix who starts off a bit shy but is incredibly sweet. He’s learning how wonderful people can be and loves to quietly flop down beside you to soak up attention. He’s a gentle soul who will blossom with patience and love.
👉 Meet Benton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mallory
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Color: Chocolate brown
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Mallory is a 30 lb chocolate lab/retriever mix who may stay on the smaller side. She meets the world with both excitement and caution, making her a thoughtful little explorer. She’s the perfect size for adventures and couch time alike.
👉 Meet Mallory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trooper
Breed: Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Brown, chocolate & white
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
At 47 lbs, Trooper is ready to be your hiking buddy and road‑trip co‑pilot. This young adult terrier/retriever mix has a striking half-brown, half-white face and plenty of energy for an active family who loves to get out and go.
👉 Meet Trooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coleman
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Puppy
Gender: Male
Color: Tan with white markings
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Coleman is a 40 lb lab/retriever puppy with a silky tan coat and a touch of white on his head and face. He can be a bit timid at first, but once he’s outside with dog friends, he loves to play, explore, and enjoy snuggles from his people.
👉 Meet Coleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Savannah
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Tan, caramel & white
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Savannah is a 48 lb shepherd mix with a fluffy tan-and-caramel coat and a feathery tail that never stops showing her feelings. She’s confident, energetic, and ready to explore with a family who will keep her mind and body busy.
👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hilda
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Adult (teenager stage)
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white chest and toes
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Hilda is about 32 lbs and at that fun “teen” stage where puppy energy meets big learning. Sleek and athletic, she enjoys people and other dogs and loves being part of whatever is going on. She has lots of potential for a family ready to guide her.
👉 Meet Hilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lil Sarah
Breed: Golden Retriever mix
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Color: Chocolate brown with white markings
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Lil Sarah is a petite 21 lb retriever mix with a white forehead blaze and white toes. She’s full of zoomies and joy, but also loves to be picked up and cuddled. Her tail seems permanently stuck in “wag” mode.
👉 Meet Lil Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pilar
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Color: Tan & white
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Pilar is about 29 lbs and full of personality. This tan-and-white, low‑rider terrier mix is always ready for an outing—whether it’s a coffee run, road trip, or neighborhood walk. Her hazel eyes and wagging tail win hearts wherever she goes.
👉 Meet Pilar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Renie
Breed: Beagle mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Tri-color (tan/white/black)
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Renie is a 35 lb beagle mix (who may slim down a bit) with classic tri-color looks and tons of charm. She loves people and is always ready for pets, scratches, and affection. She’s dreaming of trading her crate for a comfy couch and a forever family.
👉 Meet Renie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willa
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Black
Adoption fee: $395
Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180
Note: Available by appointment only — email adoptions@savinggracenc.org
Willa is a beautiful black shepherd mix who really shines with one‑on‑one time. She loves being with her people, especially outdoors, and enjoys full‑body rubs and quiet attention. She’s looking for someone who will take the time to get to know her gentle side.
👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wake Forest, NC, consider visiting Saving Grace Animals for Adoption or calling (919) 518-1180 to learn more about any of these dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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