Looking for a loyal friend to join your family in Wake Forest, NC? These wonderful dogs at Saving Grace Animals for Adoption are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and people to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White with black spots

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Millar is a striking young lab mix with a white coat covered in bold black spots, giving him a Dalmatian-like look. At about 39 lbs and still growing, he has an athletic build and a big love for adventure. He’s full of energy, curious, and always ready to explore the yard or make new friends.

👉 Meet Millar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Benton is a 40 lb tan retriever mix who starts off a bit shy but is incredibly sweet. He’s learning how wonderful people can be and loves to quietly flop down beside you to soak up attention. He’s a gentle soul who will blossom with patience and love.

👉 Meet Benton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Chocolate brown

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Mallory is a 30 lb chocolate lab/retriever mix who may stay on the smaller side. She meets the world with both excitement and caution, making her a thoughtful little explorer. She’s the perfect size for adventures and couch time alike.

👉 Meet Mallory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown, chocolate & white

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

At 47 lbs, Trooper is ready to be your hiking buddy and road‑trip co‑pilot. This young adult terrier/retriever mix has a striking half-brown, half-white face and plenty of energy for an active family who loves to get out and go.

👉 Meet Trooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Puppy

Gender: Male

Color: Tan with white markings

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Coleman is a 40 lb lab/retriever puppy with a silky tan coat and a touch of white on his head and face. He can be a bit timid at first, but once he’s outside with dog friends, he loves to play, explore, and enjoy snuggles from his people.

👉 Meet Coleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan, caramel & white

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Savannah is a 48 lb shepherd mix with a fluffy tan-and-caramel coat and a feathery tail that never stops showing her feelings. She’s confident, energetic, and ready to explore with a family who will keep her mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Adult (teenager stage)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white chest and toes

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Hilda is about 32 lbs and at that fun “teen” stage where puppy energy meets big learning. Sleek and athletic, she enjoys people and other dogs and loves being part of whatever is going on. She has lots of potential for a family ready to guide her.

👉 Meet Hilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Chocolate brown with white markings

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Lil Sarah is a petite 21 lb retriever mix with a white forehead blaze and white toes. She’s full of zoomies and joy, but also loves to be picked up and cuddled. Her tail seems permanently stuck in “wag” mode.

👉 Meet Lil Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tan & white

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Pilar is about 29 lbs and full of personality. This tan-and-white, low‑rider terrier mix is always ready for an outing—whether it’s a coffee run, road trip, or neighborhood walk. Her hazel eyes and wagging tail win hearts wherever she goes.

👉 Meet Pilar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tri-color (tan/white/black)

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Renie is a 35 lb beagle mix (who may slim down a bit) with classic tri-color looks and tons of charm. She loves people and is always ready for pets, scratches, and affection. She’s dreaming of trading her crate for a comfy couch and a forever family.

👉 Meet Renie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $395

Shelter: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption — (919) 518-1180

Note: Available by appointment only — email adoptions@savinggracenc.org

Willa is a beautiful black shepherd mix who really shines with one‑on‑one time. She loves being with her people, especially outdoors, and enjoys full‑body rubs and quiet attention. She’s looking for someone who will take the time to get to know her gentle side.

👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wake Forest, NC, consider visiting Saving Grace Animals for Adoption or calling (919) 518-1180 to learn more about any of these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.