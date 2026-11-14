Wake Forest neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to outdoor gear. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Full bedroom set with mattress and box spring

Condition: Old but solid real wood, has life left; mattress is old but comes with memory foam topper and mattress protector

Home: Clean, pet-free, smoke-free

Cost: FREE

Location: Stonegate at St Andrews, near Lowes Foods off Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC

Source: Nextdoor

Notes: Marked “Pending”, so someone may already be in line, but it’s worth checking the listing in case it becomes available again. Must pick up at the home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Char-Broil 3-burner gas grill

Condition: Still works, no extra details given

Cost: FREE

Pickup: First come, first serve

Location: Stonegate at St Andrews, off Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC

Source: Nextdoor

Notes: You’ll need to bring your own help to move it and any needed gas tank or tools.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: New white knit Christmas stocking with red letter “K”

Condition: New

Cost: FREE

Location: Pineview Estates, Wake Forest, NC (Wake Forest area)

Source: Nextdoor

Notes: Perfect if someone in your home has a name starting with K, or for holiday decor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Outdoor patio swing, freestanding two-seater with metal frame

Cost: FREE

Pickup: First come, first serve

Location: Stonegate at St Andrews, off Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC (Stonegate neighborhood)

Source: Nextdoor

Notes: Great for a porch or backyard seating area. Plan for enough space in your vehicle.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Wake Forest tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.