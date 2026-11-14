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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Wake Forest Right Now
Wake Forest neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to outdoor gear. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.
FREE Full Bedroom Set with Mattress & Box Spring (Pending)
Item: Full bedroom set with mattress and box spring
Condition: Old but solid real wood, has life left; mattress is old but comes with memory foam topper and mattress protector
Home: Clean, pet-free, smoke-free
Cost: FREE
Location: Stonegate at St Andrews, near Lowes Foods off Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC
Source: Nextdoor
Notes: Marked “Pending”, so someone may already be in line, but it’s worth checking the listing in case it becomes available again. Must pick up at the home.
FREE Char-Broil 3-Burner Gas Grill (Works)
Item: Char-Broil 3-burner gas grill
Condition: Still works, no extra details given
Cost: FREE
Pickup: First come, first serve
Location: Stonegate at St Andrews, off Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC
Source: Nextdoor
Notes: You’ll need to bring your own help to move it and any needed gas tank or tools.
New White Knit Christmas Stocking with “K”
Item: New white knit Christmas stocking with red letter “K”
Condition: New
Cost: FREE
Location: Pineview Estates, Wake Forest, NC (Wake Forest area)
Source: Nextdoor
Notes: Perfect if someone in your home has a name starting with K, or for holiday decor.
Outdoor Patio Swing with Metal Frame
Item: Outdoor patio swing, freestanding two-seater with metal frame
Cost: FREE
Pickup: First come, first serve
Location: Stonegate at St Andrews, off Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC (Stonegate neighborhood)
Source: Nextdoor
Notes: Great for a porch or backyard seating area. Plan for enough space in your vehicle.
Free items in Wake Forest tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.