Wake Forest’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on clinical work to wellness-focused roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ABC's of Learning

ABC's of Learning Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $21.00 – $26.00 per hour

Work 1:1 with kids using ABA therapy in a small-agency setting that focuses on ethical caseloads and real supervision. Paid 40-hour RBT training, health, dental, vision, PTO, and career paths toward BCBA or clinical leadership make this a strong long-term option.

Employer: MassageLuXe (franchise location)

MassageLuXe (franchise location) Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Part-time (full-time may be possible based on needs)

Part-time (full-time may be possible based on needs) Pay: About $50+ per service including tips (varies by modality)

Join a busy downtown spa with an established client base so you can focus on massage, not marketing or laundry. Enjoy flexible schedules, employee discounts, free uniforms, license renewal coverage, and yearly free hands-on CE.

Employer: Wake Skin Cancer Center

Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts, rotating day off)

Full-time (four 10-hour shifts, rotating day off) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Support Mohs surgery from intake to finish, including room setup, assisting the surgeon, EMR entry, and lab orders. Great fit for LPN, RMA, CMA, or Surgical Tech with about two years’ experience, plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to shape roles for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.