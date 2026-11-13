Wake Forest is busy and growing, which means steady front-line jobs with real room to move up. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: Sam's Club / Location: Wake Forest, NC

Sam's Club / Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hr + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Why it’s worth a look: You help members with orders, memberships, and finding what they need, while keeping the club safe and organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small team, stay active on the shop floor, and grow into higher leadership in a promote-from-within culture. You get Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and employee discounts on tires and accessories.

Employer: Bridgestone Retail Operations

Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.85–$34.14/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Mix customer service with leadership by managing the service team, handling customer needs, and driving sales in a busy auto shop. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, daily pay option, and paid ASE training/certifications.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.