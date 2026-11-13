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Wake Forest
🛒 Wake Forest Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Wake Forest is busy and growing, which means steady front-line jobs with real room to move up. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now.
Personal Shopper – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam's Club / Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hr + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)
- Why it’s worth a look: You help members with orders, memberships, and finding what they need, while keeping the club safe and organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time associates.
Assistant Store Manager – Discount Tire (Wake Forest)
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small team, stay active on the shop floor, and grow into higher leadership in a promote-from-within culture. You get Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and employee discounts on tires and accessories.
Service Manager – Bridgestone Americas
- Employer: Bridgestone Retail Operations
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.85–$34.14/hr
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix customer service with leadership by managing the service team, handling customer needs, and driving sales in a busy auto shop. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, daily pay option, and paid ASE training/certifications.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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