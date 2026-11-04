🏥 Wake Forest NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring around Wake Forest, NC is steady right now, with options from clinic work to oncology support. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avance Care

Avance Care Location: North Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time, hybrid schedule

Salary: Not listed

Work in an integrated primary care clinic with on-site labs, nutrition, and behavioral health. Role includes outpatient assessments, individual/group therapy, crisis support, and close collaboration with primary care and psychiatry, with built-in admin time to help protect work–life balance.

Employer: CVS Health / MinuteClinic

Location: Wake Forest, NC

Type: Full-time, clinic-based

Salary: $41.85 – $90.13/hour + bonus eligibility

Application window expected to close: 03/31/2027

Clinic-based primary and family care role with both in-person and some virtual visits from the clinic. You’ll assess, diagnose, and treat acute and chronic conditions, order tests and vaccines, and manage basic clinic operations, with charting done on shift and access to strong clinical tools and support.

Employer: Personalized Hematology-Oncology of Wake Forest, PLLC

Location: Wake Forest, NC (Infusion Center)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in an infusion center serving cancer, blood disorders, and autoimmune patients. You’ll focus on venipuncture, specimen collection and processing, patient prep and education, and supporting nurses and providers in a fast-paced but patient-centered setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.