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📅 Free Wake County town hall on fatherhood & men’s health
📅 Town Hall on Fatherhood, Men’s Health & Family Support
Wake County is hosting a free community town hall on fatherhood engagement, men’s health, mental wellness, and economic mobility.
Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Cost: FREE
Panelists will include local experts like Dr. Edwin Burkett (Alliance Medical Ministry), Quinton Taylor (Male Doula & Fatherhood Educator), Blaise Harris (Therapist), and Francisco Guzman (NCDHHS).
Registration is encouraged so organizers can plan food, materials, and resources, but you can still attend without registering.
This event is open to anyone interested in support and opportunities for men and families in Wake County.
Questions? Email Tiffany.Lawrence@wake.gov or Lois.Lyons@wake.gov.
More Info: Community Conversations: A Wake County Town Hall o...
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