🚨 Parole approved in 1985 Wake County murder case

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has approved parole for Jimmy O. Stocks (offender #0391422).

Original crime: First Degree Murder

First Degree Murder Case number: 85 CRS 031602

85 CRS 031602 County and court: Wake County Superior Court

Conviction date: May 2, 1986

This case falls under older sentencing rules. North Carolina’s current Structured Sentencing law ended parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994, but the Commission still manages parole for people sentenced under earlier guidelines.

If you have questions about how the parole process works, you can contact the Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission at (919) 716-3010.