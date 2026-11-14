Waite Park retail is busy right now, and several big chains are hiring. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 700 2nd Street S, Waite Park, MN 56387

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.75/hour

Help run day-to-day store operations, support the team, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Includes opening/closing, cash handling, and helping train associates. Full benefits package with health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Waite Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Front-line store role helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store looking good. Must be able to work some nights and weekends. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, holiday pay, and an employee discount.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Waite Park, MN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $16.00/hour

Lead the flow of new stock, set up displays, and act as Manager on Duty at times. You’ll help train associates, drive sales, and handle opening/closing. Requires about 2 years of management experience and comfort with ladders, lifting, and a busy sales floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.