🔧 Waite Park MN Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Waite Park has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now, great if you like staying busy and working with your hands.

Here are the best building & grounds / detail roles hiring today:

Employer: Peak Living

Peak Living Location: Waite Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep an apartment community in top shape by turning units “market ready,” handling work orders, and doing building and common-area upkeep. This one stands out for strong benefits (PTO, holidays, 401k match, insurance) and steady, year-round work.

Employer: Eide Automotive Group (Eide Chrysler St Cloud)

Eide Automotive Group (Eide Chrysler St Cloud) Location: Waite Park, MN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clean and shine vehicles inside and out—vacuuming, shampooing, stain removal, waxing, and final checks so cars look brand new. Good fit if you like physical work, care about details, and want benefits like health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.