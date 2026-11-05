🏭 Waite Park Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waite Park’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks if you like building, fixing, and moving things.

Employer: Starrett Tru-Stone Technologies

Starrett Tru-Stone Technologies Location: Waite Park, MN (climate-controlled facility)

(climate-controlled facility) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6am–2pm, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Run CNC milling machines making precision granite parts for the semiconductor and other industries. This role stands out for weekday daytime hours, competitive pay, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: XPO

Location: Waite Park, MN

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $24.37 – $29.93 per hour

Work on the dock sorting, loading, and unloading freight with forklifts and pallet jacks. Good fit if you’re okay with a non–climate-controlled dock and want day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, and 9 paid holidays.

Employer: Summit Fire Protection

Location: Waite Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on shop role working with fire extinguishers and related gear—testing, inspecting, handling inventory, and making local deliveries. This is a nice pick if you want a physical job with career growth, training, and strong benefits in the fire protection industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.