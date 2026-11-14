Waipahu has a nice mix of health jobs right now, from school‑based care to retail pharmacy and vet medicine. Good options here if you like helping people (or pets) and want steady hours.

Employer: University Health Partners of Hawaii (via Jobply listing)

University Health Partners of Hawaii (via Jobply listing) Location: Waipahu, HI (Waipahu High School)

(Waipahu High School) Type: Internship / school‑based, 32.5 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 7:30am–2:30pm

Internship / school‑based, Pay: $22.25/hour (about $46K/year)

Benefits: 100% employee health, dental, vision, retirement plan with match, generous time off on school breaks, EAP, pet insurance, continuing education

Support student health on campus: take vitals, help with screenings, track data, and assist with virtual visits to a nurse practitioner. Great fit if you have BLS, some clinical experience, and want no evenings, weekends, or summers.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Full‑time , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Pay Range: $18.00–$28.00/hour

Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings , wellness programs (per CVS package)

Eligible for , wellness programs (per CVS package) Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support patients, and keep things running smoothly. Training is provided, high school diploma is preferred (not required), and this can be a solid entry point into a pharmacy career.

Employer: Waipahu Waikele Pet Hospital

Location: Waipahu, HI (in person)

Type: Full‑time

Pay Range: $18.00–$27.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, uniform allowance, employee pet discounts

Hands‑on role in Hawaii’s largest locally owned pet hospital, helping with exams, lab work, and patient care in a fast‑paced, team setting. Best for someone with 1+ year vet assistant experience who loves animals and doesn’t mind day, night, or overnight shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Waipahu employers often train the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.