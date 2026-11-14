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🏥 Waipahu Healthcare & Vet Jobs With Multiple Openings
Waipahu has a nice mix of health jobs right now, from school‑based care to retail pharmacy and vet medicine. Good options here if you like helping people (or pets) and want steady hours.
DOE Health Technician – Waipahu High School
- Employer: University Health Partners of Hawaii (via Jobply listing)
- Location: Waipahu, HI (Waipahu High School)
- Type: Internship / school‑based, 32.5 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 7:30am–2:30pm
- Pay: $22.25/hour (about $46K/year)
- Benefits: 100% employee health, dental, vision, retirement plan with match, generous time off on school breaks, EAP, pet insurance, continuing education
Support student health on campus: take vitals, help with screenings, track data, and assist with virtual visits to a nurse practitioner. Great fit if you have BLS, some clinical experience, and want no evenings, weekends, or summers.
Pharmacy Technician – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Waipahu, HI
- Type: Full‑time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay Range: $18.00–$28.00/hour
- Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, wellness programs (per CVS package)
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support patients, and keep things running smoothly. Training is provided, high school diploma is preferred (not required), and this can be a solid entry point into a pharmacy career.
Veterinary Assistant/Technician – Waipahu Waikele Pet Hospital
- Employer: Waipahu Waikele Pet Hospital
- Location: Waipahu, HI (in person)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay Range: $18.00–$27.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, uniform allowance, employee pet discounts
Hands‑on role in Hawaii’s largest locally owned pet hospital, helping with exams, lab work, and patient care in a fast‑paced, team setting. Best for someone with 1+ year vet assistant experience who loves animals and doesn’t mind day, night, or overnight shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Waipahu employers often train the right person with the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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