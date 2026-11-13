Waipahu has a nice mix of healthcare openings right now, from school-based care to dialysis and field work. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: University Health Partners of Hawaii

University Health Partners of Hawaii Location: Waipahu, HI (Waipahu High School)

(Waipahu High School) Type: Full-time (32.5 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 7:30am–2:30pm)

Pay: $22.25/hour

Support student health on campus by helping with screenings, wellness promotion, and health room coverage, plus assisting with virtual or in-person visits with a Nurse Practitioner. You get spring, fall, and winter breaks off, strong benefits (100% employee medical/dental), and no summer work.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Full-time (PRN schedule)

Pay Range: $19.52 – $31.17/hour

Hands-on role working with patients receiving dialysis—taking vitals, starting and monitoring treatments, and caring for patients under RN supervision. Good fit if you want to grow in kidney care, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401k with match for full-time staff.

Employer: On-Site Health & Safety

Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Part-time (4x10 alternative work week; some on-call nights/weekends)

(4x10 alternative work week; some on-call nights/weekends) Pay: $28/hour + on-call stipends

Great for EMTs, medics, LVNs, CNAs, and similar who want to work outside the clinic. You’ll respond to job sites, give first aid, do health screenings, and more, with paid training, company vehicle, medical benefits, and 401k.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.