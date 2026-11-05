🛒 Waipahu Customer Service Jobs With Multiple $20+ Roles

Waipahu’s retail scene is busy, and a lot of stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you enjoy fast-paced work and talking with people all day, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Good fit if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties plus solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.00 – $35.00/hour

Support the Store Manager with overall store operations: staffing, training, inventory, sales, and customer service. Great for experienced retail supervisors who want more responsibility and full benefits without jumping straight into a store manager track.

Employer: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Location: 94-050 Farrington Hwy #27, Waipahu, HI 96797

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.15 – $21.15/hour (+ $3.00 shift differential eligible)

Work in a busy HELE convenience store, running the register, helping at the pumps, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Part-timers who work 20+ hours/week can access a 401k, stock purchase plan, and vacation after 1 year.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Help customers in the beauty section with makeup and skincare, build custom product baskets, and keep displays looking great. You’ll get ongoing beauty training, free product samples, and full benefits, perfect if you love beauty trends and sales.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Waipahu, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Use your Cosmetology/Esthetician license to offer in-store beauty services (like ear piercing and other paid services) plus product recommendations. This role mixes hands-on services with sales, includes training, samples, and full benefits, and lets you really use your license.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.