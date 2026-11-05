🍽️ Waimea, HI Resort Hiring Multiple $20–$30/hr Hospitality Roles

Waimea’s resort scene is buzzing right now, especially out by the Kohala Coast. If you’ve got strong hospitality skills and love ocean views, these openings at Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection are worth a look.

Employer: Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection

Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection Location: Waimea, HI

Salary: $20.44 – $24.05/hour

Type: Full-time

Help run food at CanoeHouse, the resort’s flagship oceanfront fine dining spot. Fast-paced, high-volume role where you’ll deliver beautifully plated dishes and support a luxury guest experience; prior fine dining food runner experience is preferred.

Employer: Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection

Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection Location: Waimea, HI

Salary: $25.98 – $30.56/hour

Type: Full-time

Work as a key member of the culinary team, handling mise en place, stock rotation, and training junior cooks while keeping high standards for food quality and presentation. Formal culinary training and prior Cook II (or Cook III) experience are required, plus TB clearance and a Food Handler’s card.

Employer: Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection

Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection Location: Waimea, HI

Salary: $21.96 – $25.83/hour

Type: Full-time

Be one of the first faces guests see at the resort, handling check-in/check-out, reservations, and guest questions. Ideal if you’re friendly, organized, and comfortable in a fast-paced front desk setting; previous hotel front office or cashiering experience is a plus.

Employer: Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection

Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection Location: Waimea, HI

Salary: $24.05/hour

Type: Full-time

Greet guests with aloha at HaLani, manage reservations and seating, and help set the tone for the dining room. Great fit if you’re warm, organized, and ready to keep a busy restaurant flowing smoothly; prior host/hostess experience in a luxury setting is preferred.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.