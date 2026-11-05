🛒 Waimea, HI Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer Service Openings

Waimea’s hospitality and retail scene is busy, with resorts and local shops looking for friendly faces who can bring the aloha spirit to guests and customers.

Here are several solid customer service roles hiring now in Waimea / Kamuela, HI.

Employer: Auberge Collection (Mauna Lani)

Auberge Collection (Mauna Lani) Location: Waimea, HI (Kohala Coast)

(Kohala Coast) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.96 – $25.83 per hour

Front desk role at a luxury oceanfront resort, welcoming guests, handling check-in/check-out, and answering questions about the property and local area. Great fit if you have strong people skills and want to grow in high-end hospitality.

Employer: Hawaii Petroleum LLC (Minit Stop)

Location: Kamuela, HI (Kawaihae area)

(Kawaihae area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour, with training path to $19.50/hour

Mix of cashier and cook work in a busy convenience store, with a $500 training bonus, free employee meal allowance, and free medical/dental/vision for employees on base plans. Good option if you want steady hours, benefits, and a clear path to roles like Senior Customer Service Associate or Shift Manager.

Employer: Hawaii Petroleum LLC (Minit Stop)

Location: Kamuela, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour, with training path to $19.50/hour

Similar cashier/cook role at another nearby Minit Stop location, with the same $500 training bonus, benefits, and promotion opportunities. Nice if you want to work close to home and like a fast-paced, customer-facing job.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.