🏥 Waimea, HI Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Waimea’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled techs. If you’ve got experience and like the idea of island life, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Waimea, HI

Type: Local Contract , 16 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, , , Pay: $50–$54 per hour

Stay close to home while earning strong hourly pay as a Surgical Tech on a 16-week local contract. You’ll get steady hours plus access to Host’s traveler-style perks like Day 1 medical, 401k matching, housing support, and more.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Waimea, HI

Type: Travel Contract , 16 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, , , Pay: Approx. $2,374 per week (plus tax-free stipend, per Host)

Take your Surgical Tech skills on the road with a travel contract in Waimea. This role comes with weekly pay, Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing options, travel reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros)

Location: Waimea, HI

Type: Travel / Full-Time Hours , 40 hrs/week , rotating days/nights, on-call, weekends & holidays

, , rotating days/nights, on-call, weekends & holidays Pay: Not listed

Experienced CT Techs (2+ years) with ARRT, BLS, and ARDMS in General, Vascular, and Echo can step into a busy imaging role with full-time hours and flexibility. Jackson offers weekly on-time pay, full medical & 401k match, 100% paid housing, and travel/license reimbursement—plus you’ll be minutes from Waimea Canyon and some of Kauai’s quietest beaches.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.