Wailuku has some solid community-focused roles open right now, especially if you like helping families and youth or serving in faith-based work.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Faith-based role serving coaches, athletes, and volunteers through discipleship, prayer, and Bible study. You’ll work with local leaders to grow FCA programs, support volunteers, and build donor support while keeping everything aligned with FCA’s Christian beliefs and standards.

Employer: Maui Economic Opportunity

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: About $47,000/year

Helps families move from shelters or transitional housing into stable, long-term rentals. Good fit if you like one-on-one client work, case management, and connecting people with housing, benefits, and community resources. Includes strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Maui Economic Opportunity

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: About $50,127/year

Leads youth prevention programs around tobacco, underage drinking, bullying, and suicide in Maui County schools. Great if you enjoy working with teens, planning events, and partnering with schools and the community. Comes with solid benefits and the chance to run peer-led projects and family-strengthening activities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.