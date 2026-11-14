Wailuku has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to teen career programs. If you like working with kids and families, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation Location: Māʻalaea / Wailuku, HI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Full-time, Exempt Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year

Lead Ocean Career Quest for middle and high school students and help build Maui’s next generation of ocean professionals. You’ll design career-readiness lessons, mentor interns, partner with schools and employers, and support programs like Ocean Camps and Keiki Whale Watch.

Employer: Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO)

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), In person

Full-time (40 hrs/week), In person Pay: $24.15/hour

Support the lead teacher with lessons, classroom activities, and daily care for preschoolers in a Head Start setting. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, enjoy hands-on work with kids, and want strong benefits plus help growing your early childhood career.

Employer: Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO)

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), In person

Full-time (40 hrs/week), In person Pay: $28.35–$32.55/hour

Run your own Head Start classroom—plan curriculum, lead staff, and partner closely with families. This role comes with strong benefits and is ideal if you have (or are working toward) a CDA or early childhood credential and want more leadership.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.