Wailuku has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or around busy facilities.

Below are several building and grounds roles with steady hours and good benefits to check out.

Employer: Hale Makua Health Services (Ohana Pacific Health)

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep laundry clean and ready for kūpuna at a 90-bed nursing facility. This role is all about sorting, folding, delivering linens and clothing, keeping logs, and helping clean the laundry workspace. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO)

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $56,660.00 per year (listed as hourly, but total equals this annually)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development, advancement opportunities

Mix of building repair and groundskeeping: fixing doors, plumbing, painting, concrete, fences, plus mowing, trimming, pruning, weeding, and irrigation. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and want a stable role with strong benefits.

Employer: Maui Humane Society

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep Maui’s open-admission animal shelter running smoothly by maintaining buildings and equipment so animals, staff, and visitors stay safe. Ideal if you have hands-on experience in electrical, plumbing, framing/drywall, roofing, or mechanical work and like working independently. Offers career growth, regular feedback, 401(k) with match, performance raises, and possible student loan forgiveness eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more details and similar roles from the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.