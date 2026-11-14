📣 Wailuku Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wailuku’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from corporate to nonprofit. If you like building relationships and don’t mind staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage a route of business customers, swap out first-aid and safety supplies, and suggest products that help them stay OSHA compliant. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, like face-to-face sales, and want strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays).

Employer: Pacific Whale Foundation

Location: Māʻalaea / Wailuku, HI (on-site with some remote days)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $60,000–$63,000/year

Help turn whale-watch guests and supporters into long-term donors for ocean conservation. You’ll manage a portfolio of donors, ask for renewed and increased gifts, and turn research and conservation work into clear impact stories—great for someone with 2–4 years in fundraising, donor relations, or communications who loves the ocean and community work.

(Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, growth, and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.