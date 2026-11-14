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Wailuku
🏥 Wailuku Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings Helping People & Pets
2 days ago
Wailuku has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from lab work to animal care to behavioral health. If you’re looking to stay on Maui and grow your skills, these are worth a look.
Veterinary Assistant / Tech – Maui Humane Society
- Employer: Maui Humane Society
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports vets with exams, surgery prep, and daily medical care for shelter animals. Great fit if you already handle animals professionally and want strong benefits, training, and career growth in animal welfare.
Veterinary Clinic Director – Maui Humane Society
- Employer: Maui Humane Society
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the clinic side of Maui Humane Society’s operations—managing team, schedules, supplies, and systems so high-volume shelter and community medicine runs smoothly. Good for someone with leadership experience who wants a central role in a mission-driven organization.
Laboratory Assistant Specialist – Aura Health
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support clinical testing by receiving, labeling, and processing specimens, helping with routine lab workflows, and keeping data accurate. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in a lab, and want steady, behind-the-scenes healthcare work.
BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst) – Hawaii Behavioral Health
- Employer: Hawaii Behavioral Health
- Location: Wailuku, HI (serving Maui; also hiring on Oʻahu & Hilo)
- Type: Part-time
- Compensation: Starting at $70/hour for billable services
Provide ABA services to children and young adults with autism and developmental challenges, with flexible scheduling, paid training, and medical/dental coverage. Good match if you’re a BCBA who wants clinical independence and a mission-focused team.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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