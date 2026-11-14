🤝 Wailuku Community Jobs: Multiple Openings Helping Local Animals

Wailuku has some sweet chances right now if you love helping both people and pets. Maui Humane Society is hiring for several roles that support animals and the community every day.

Employer: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Help move animals from the shelter into safe, loving foster homes. You’ll recruit and train foster families, match pets with homes, schedule vet care, and support foster parents along the way. Comes with medical (no cost to you), dental & vision (low cost), FSA, 401(k) with match, student loan forgiveness eligibility, and performance raises.

Employer: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the matchmaker who helps pets find their forever homes. You’ll guide families through the adoption process, handle payments and data in shelter software, and offer follow-up support and resources. Includes no-cost medical, low-cost dental & vision, FSA, 401(k) with match, student loan forgiveness eligibility, and performance raises.

Employer: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole shelter operation and every animal’s journey from intake to adoption or transfer. This new leadership role oversees animal care, capacity, and pathways, and works across teams like shelter medicine, pet resources, and humane education.

If you care about animals and community, this is a great moment to throw your hat in the ring. Click a role that fits you and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.