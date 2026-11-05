🚌 Wailuku transportation jobs with multiple mechanic openings

Wailuku’s transport and heavy equipment scene is busy, and skilled mechanics are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out in the field, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Construction & Forestry Division

Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Construction & Forestry Division Location: Wailuku, HI (Maui)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.92/hour (DOE)

Journeyman-level field role working on construction and forestry equipment at customer sites, using a fully equipped service truck. Covered by a collective bargaining agreement, with healthcare, pension, training, and promotion-from-within for long-term growth.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.