🏥 Wailuku Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Growth Opportunities

Wailuku’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level training to advanced clinical and technical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to build or level up a medical career on Maui.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Wailuku, HI (oversees multiple clinics in an area)

(oversees multiple clinics in an area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $131,000 per year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave

Lead technical operations for dialysis clinics, making sure water systems, dialysis machines, and facility equipment are safe and compliant. Good fit if you have 4+ years of supervisory experience in an industrial/medical technical setting and want a leadership role with travel, project work, and team management.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $3,055 per week

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, referral bonus

Short-term travel assignment for a Nuclear Medicine Technologist who wants solid weekly pay and island life for a season. Great if you like variety, enjoy travel contracts, and want a defined 13-week commitment.

Employer: Pediatric Therapies Hawaii

Location: Wailuku, HI (Maui – multiple clinic sites)

Type: Full-time

Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE stipend, mentorship, flexible schedule

Work with an underserved pediatric population across several Maui clinics, focusing on outpatient PT for kids of all ages. Ideal if you have pediatric experience, want strong work–life balance, and like a close-knit, mission-driven team with room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Hale Makua Health Services (Ohana Pacific Health)

Location: Wailuku, HI

Type: Full-time or Part-time while training

Pay: Earn wages while in FREE Nurse Aide Training

Earn wages Course Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays, Jan 9, 2027 – Feb 20, 2027 , 100 in-person hours

Saturdays & Sundays, , 100 in-person hours Benefits (after hire as Nurse Aide/CNA): PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, CNA→LPN bridge program

Perfect entry point if you’re new to healthcare. You get free, state-approved CNA training, paid hours, and a job at Hale Makua Wailuku after you finish and take the Prometric exam. Great for anyone 18+ looking to start a long-term care career with clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Maui’s healthcare community is small, and getting your name in early can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.