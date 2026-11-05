🍽️ Waikoloa Village Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Waikoloa Village is buzzing with resort and restaurant hiring, especially for folks with leadership and service skills. If you’ve worked in hotels, restaurants, or kitchens, this is a good moment to level up.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

Marriott International (JW Marriott) Location: Waikoloa Village, HI (69-275 Waikoloa Beach Drive)

(69-275 Waikoloa Beach Drive) Salary: $72,000–$91,000/year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time, Management

Oversee daily food & beverage operations at a luxury resort, from staffing and service standards to budgets and guest satisfaction. Great fit if you have several years in F&B or hospitality and want a well-paid leadership role with relocation assistance.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Waikoloa, HI (Hilton Waikoloa Village)

(Hilton Waikoloa Village) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Lead room attendants and housepersons, check room quality, and coordinate with maintenance at a 62-acre oceanfront resort. Comes with perks like Go Hilton travel discounts, free meals on shift, free parking, PTO, and health benefits for team members.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (recruiting for an upscale operation)

(recruiting for an upscale operation) Location: Waikoloa, HI (in person)

Salary: $54,240–$83,000/year + OT, monthly & annual bonus

Type: Full-time, Sous Chef

Support the Executive Chef in a fast-paced, upscale kitchen, leading line staff, helping with menu development, and managing inventory and food safety. Strong fit if you have stable experience in fine dining, catering, or banquets and want growth on and off island.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many resorts here hire for related roles once they see a strong resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.