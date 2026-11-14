Waianae has a solid wave of healthcare admin openings right now, especially in billing and office support. If you’ve got clerical skills and like organized, detail-focused work, this is a good moment to apply.

Employer: Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC)

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC) Location: Waianae, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under the Billing Services Manager to keep the billing department running smoothly. You’ll handle claim submissions, third-party denials, eligibility checks, and A/R projects, so it’s a good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like working with numbers and systems.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

1+ year administrative experience in a corporate setting

in a corporate setting Experience in a medical setting and with third-party insurance A/R preferred

and with preferred Experience with Electronic Practice Management/Medical Records systems (NextGen preferred)

Employer: WCCHC (listed via Jobply)

WCCHC (listed via Jobply) Location: Waianae, HI

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Similar day-to-day work as the full-time role—claims, denials, eligibility, A/R projects—but posted as an internship, which can be a good way to get your foot in the door if you’re newer to medical billing. Listing highlights skills like claims submission, third-party denials, eligibility, A/R, medical records, and electronic practice management.

If any of these sound close to what you want, don’t wait—polish your resume, highlight your billing or admin experience, and send in an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.