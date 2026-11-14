Waialua’s summer camp scene is already heating up. If you love working with kids and don’t mind long days in the sun, these YMCA Camp Erdman roles are worth a look.

Employer: YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman

YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman Location: Waialua, HI

Pay: $450/week

Type: Seasonal, May 15, 2027 – August 1, 2027, housing provided

Lead campers ages 7–11 and support counselors with activities, behavior, and parent communication. Great if you have camp and supervisory experience plus High Ropes, CPR/First Aid, and TB clearance.

Employer: YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman

YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman Location: Waialua, HI

Pay: $450/week

Type: Seasonal, May 15, 2027 – August 1, 2027, housing provided

Oversee campers ages 12–17 and mentor counselors while keeping programs fun and safe. Best for someone confident leading staff, handling teen dynamics, and holding High Ropes, CPR/First Aid, and TB requirements.

Employer: YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman

YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman Location: Waialua, HI

Pay: $450/week

Type: Seasonal, May 15, 2027 – August 1, 2027

Run the Summer Activity Specialist team for overnight camp—scheduling, quality control, and jumping in where needed. Ideal if you have strong camp leadership experience and can bring Bus Driver plus preferred Lifeguard/High Ropes certifications.

Employer: YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman

YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman Location: Waialua, HI

Pay: $410/week

Type: Seasonal, May 15, 2027 – August 1, 2027, housing provided

Support the Day Camp Director with check-in/out, newsletters, and counselor training for campers ages 5–17. Good fit if you’re organized, love planning activities, and meet High Ropes, CPR/First Aid, and TB requirements.

Employer: YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman

YMCA of Honolulu – Camp Erdman Location: Waialua, HI

Pay: $475/week

Type: Seasonal, May 15, 2027 – August 1, 2027, housing provided

Lead the whole Day Camp program for kids 5–12, manage staff, and handle parent communication and program quality. Great if you’re ready to own a program and bring strong leadership plus High Ropes, CPR/First Aid, and TB.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.