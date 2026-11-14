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Kitsap County
SR 3 at Flora Rd blocked after 5-car crash
12 days ago
SR 3 at Flora Rd in Kitsap County is fully blocked due to a 5-car collision, and one driver has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the area and use other routes. More information: https://t.co/dDfiUqlIeV
This content is adapted from materials provided by District 8 PIO
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