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Jefferson County

Lane shift on US 101 after one-car collision

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0la6ha_1Gp94Knq00

A lane shift is in place on US 101 at milepost 275 near Diamond Point Rd in Jefferson County after a one-car crash into a tree; the driver was airlifted to a hospital. Drivers should use caution in the area while crews remove the vehicle. More information: https://t.co/wlVfs2k8Vc

This content is adapted from materials provided by Trooper Katherine Weatherwax

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