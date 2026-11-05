undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jefferson County
Lane shift on US 101 after one-car collision
5 days ago
A lane shift is in place on US 101 at milepost 275 near Diamond Point Rd in Jefferson County after a one-car crash into a tree; the driver was airlifted to a hospital. Drivers should use caution in the area while crews remove the vehicle. More information: https://t.co/wlVfs2k8Vc
This content is adapted from materials provided by Trooper Katherine Weatherwax
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.