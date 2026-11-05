💻 Wahiawa, HI IT Openings: Multiple High-Clearance Cyber Roles

Wahiawa’s cyber and IT scene is busy right now, especially for folks with DoD and intel experience. If you have a clearance and like mission-focused work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Wahiawa, HI (onsite / customer facility)

(onsite / customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year

Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph (required)

Use your network exploitation and SIGINT skills to support offensive cyberspace operations and high-value target analysis. This role is heavy on vulnerability analysis, access development, and digital network intelligence, with room to grow your expertise and share methods across a seasoned cyber team.

Employer: RealmOne

Location: Wahiawa, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active security clearance with appropriate polygraph (required)

Defend critical networks using data from IDS, firewalls, traffic logs, and host logs to spot threats and build mitigations that harden DoD systems. Multiple seniority levels are available, and backgrounds in cybersecurity, penetration testing, forensics, or systems/network engineering are all a fit.

Employer: Assured Information Security (AIS)

Location: Wahiawa, HI (onsite, 24/7 DoD cyber ops)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,500 – $150,000/year (US range)

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI Poly (required)

Support a 24/7 DoD cyber operations platform by handling system administration, RHEL/Ansible automation, Splunk clusters, Cisco networking, VMware, and NetApp storage. This is shift work with some nights/weekends, ideal if you like hands-on infrastructure and want your work tied directly to cyber missions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire across levels and grow people over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.