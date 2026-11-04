💻 Wahiawa, HI IT Jobs – Multiple TS/SCI Roles Paying $80K–$135K+

Wahiawa’s tech scene is small but mighty, with several cleared IT roles that pay well and support national security work right here on island.

Below are a few strong options if you’ve got DoD/IC experience and active clearances.

Employer: Apogee

Apogee Location: Wahiawa, HI (onsite)

Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts, 24/7/365 coverage (about 30% days / 70% shiftwork )

, 12-hour shifts, (about ) Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year

Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required

Hands-on role keeping Wideband SATCOM systems, Windows servers, AD, and SIPR/NIPR networks running for DoD missions. Good fit if you have 5+ years SATCOM experience, can handle shiftwork, and like a mix of systems admin, hardware maintenance, and RMF/cybersecurity.

Employer: GRVTY

Location: Wahiawā, HI, US

Type: Likely full-time (federal contract support)

Likely full-time (federal contract support) Salary: $105,000 – $135,000/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required

Senior data science role working on big data platforms, ML, AI, and advanced analytics for national security. A fit if you have a Bachelor’s + 10 years (or Associate’s + 12 years) in data science–type work and a degree in Math, Stats, ML, Data Science, OR, CS, or similar.

Employer: GRVTY

Location: Wahiawā, HI, US

Type: Likely full-time (federal contract support)

Likely full-time (federal contract support) Salary: $81,000 – $111,000/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required

Mid-level version of the role above, still focused on ML, data mining, advanced analytics, and visualization. Good if you have a Bachelor’s + 3 years (or Associate’s + 5 years) and want to grow into more senior data science work while staying in Wahiawa.

Employer: RealmOne

Location: Wahiawa, HI

Type: Full-time (mission-critical cyber contract)

(mission-critical cyber contract) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active security clearance with appropriate polygraph required

Cyber intel role doing network mapping, SIGINT/cyber data analysis, and exploitation planning. They’re hiring across multiple levels (1–4), so there’s room whether you’re earlier career or very experienced, as long as you have a CS/engineering/math/IT background or equivalent military training like JCAC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep strong resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.