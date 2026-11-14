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🏛️ Wagoner Co. meeting: $471K 911 grant, zoning & road decisions
🏛️ Wagoner County meeting: $471K 911 grant, zoning, roads & audit
The Wagoner County Commissioners will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners Meeting Room, North Annex (enter on the east side, North Entrance).
They’ll start with the usual opening items, then a Consent Agenda. That bundle includes:
- Approving or denying November 9, 2026 meeting minutes
- Accepting deposits
- Resolution #2026-165 to surplus a Fujitsu Fi-7030 Scanner F-213-149 so it can be junked
- Receiving weekly reports from Cash Voucher, Emergency Management, Economic Development Director, Inmate Headcount, Maintenance, Planning & Zoning, E-911, and I.T.
- Approving or denying non-compliant purchase orders
- Canceling warrants #001213 and #001568
- Approving or denying blanket purchase order #273948
- Handling calendar claims and District Attorney reimbursement claims, including $550.70 to Pitney Bowes for postage
Anything pulled from Consent will be discussed and voted on separately.
Grants, jail equipment, and ARPA project
Action items include:
- Approving and signing an OEM/911 Management Authority NG911 Grant Agreement for $471,849.91 for Next Generation 911 service
- Considering warranty renewal for the SOTER RS Full Body Scanner at the jail
- Allowing the Sheriff’s Office to sign a CLEET reimbursement agreement with Corey Haddock and Ryan Hull
- Pay request #5 for RWD #4 utility relocation on 273rd E Ave between 71st and 101st in District 2, funded by ARPA
Planning & zoning decisions
Commissioners will consider:
- Res. #2026-149 & #2026-150 – Preliminary and Final Plat for a Replat of Juniper Hills, Lots 1–3, Block 4, 13793 S. 218th E. Ave., Broken Arrow (District 3)
- Res. #2026-156 – Appeal of zoning map amendment ZNE-74-2026, Synergy Group, LLC, near 0.2 miles south of E. 121st St. S. on east side of S. 193rd E. Ave., Broken Arrow (District 3)
- Res. #2026-157 – Appeal involving zoning map amendment, subdivision, and lot combination (ZNE-75-2026, SUBD91-2026, LOT-22-2026) for Michelle Andersen, 37264 E. 241st St. S., Porter (District 3)
- Res. #2026-158 – Zoning map amendment ZNE-72-2026 for Matthew Curran, 250’ south of E. 41st St. S. on west side of S. 250th E. Ave., Broken Arrow (District 1)
- Res. #2026-159 – Zoning map amendment ZNE-78-2026 for Judy Hamm, 10362 N. 62nd St. E., Wagoner (District 2)
- Res. #2026-160 – Zoning map amendment ZNE-51-2026 for Bobby Mahan, 33723 E. 750 Rd., Wagoner (District 2)
- Res. #2026-161 – Zoning map amendment ZNE-73-2026 for Stephen Schneider, SE corner of S. 215th E. Ave. & E. 107th St. S., Broken Arrow (District 3)
- Res. #2026-162 – Zoning map amendment ZNE-76-2026 for The Richard Dale Mayberry Revocable Trust, 25120 E. 131st St. S., Coweta (District 3)
- Res. #2026-163 – Zoning map amendment ZNE-80-2026 for Della Carney, NW corner of S 305 E Ave. & E. 71 St. S., Broken Arrow (District 1)
They’ll also talk about use of 244th E Avenue between 113th St. S and 111th St. S by Lennar Homes, including possibly vacating all or part of that road, and adding/extending a water line for coffee vending in the courthouse.
Financial items and lawsuit
Under Financial Matters, they’ll correct and re-approve or deny two Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector invoices:
- Invoice #121596 – $1,838.76 for audits 4/1/2026–9/30/2026 (FY 2024)
- Invoice #121597 – $1,497.25 for audits 4/1/2026–8/31/2026 (FY 2025)
Both were approved on November 9, 2026 with wrong invoice numbers.
There is time for New Business and Announcements.
Then the Board may enter Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) to talk privately with their attorney about Case No. CV-25-111, Persica Solar, LLC v. Board of County Commissioners. The lawyer may join by phone. Afterward, they’ll return to open session and may take action on that case, including a possible appeal, before recessing.
The notice is signed by Lori Hendricks, Wagoner County Clerk.
More Info: https://www.wagonercounty.ok.gov/AgendaCenter/View...
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