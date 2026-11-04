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📅 Christmas at Carey’s Farmstand on Nov. 21 in Wagener

3 days ago

📅 Old-Fashioned Christmas Market at Carey’s Farmstand

Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas at Carey’s Farmstand on Saturday, November 21, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM.

Head to 2494 New Holland Rd, Wagener, SC 29164 for an old-fashioned Christmas market with:

  • Local vendors selling handmade, homemade, and homegrown items
  • Great options for thoughtful Christmas gifts
  • Food trucks
  • A letter to Santa station
  • A kids’ play area and more

Bring the family, enjoy the day at Carey’s Farmstand, and get some holiday shopping done close to home.

More Info: Calendar • Christmas at Carey’s Farmstand

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