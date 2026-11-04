📅 Christmas at Carey’s Farmstand on Nov. 21 in Wagener

📅 Old-Fashioned Christmas Market at Carey’s Farmstand

Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas at Carey’s Farmstand on Saturday, November 21, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM.

Head to 2494 New Holland Rd, Wagener, SC 29164 for an old-fashioned Christmas market with:

Local vendors selling handmade, homemade, and homegrown items

items Great options for thoughtful Christmas gifts

Food trucks

A letter to Santa station

station A kids’ play area and more

Bring the family, enjoy the day at Carey’s Farmstand, and get some holiday shopping done close to home.